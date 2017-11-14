England hold Brazil to uninspiring friendly draw at Wembley as young Lions keep Neymar at bay

Jake Livermore pirouetting through the Brazil midfield. Paulinho passing to himself. International defenders looking bemused at the very concept of Jamie Vardy. Marcus Rashford nutmegging Marcelo. Jake Livermore – and this really does bear repeating – pirouetting through the Brazil midfield.

These were the fun, slightly surreal tentpoles of a game that otherwise provided only fitful entertainment, England's rag-tag bunch of kids and third-choicers somehow cancelling out an in-form Brazil side at Wembley. No carnival, but at least some staccato pantomime.

Your kids or grandkids won't dig out the highlights reel on YouTube in 20 years' time, but this was in its own way another heartening evening for the Three Lion Cubs, who, despite being outplayed for long spells, showed reserves of grit in defence and more than a little underdog swagger further forward. And while Joe Hart was undoubtedly the busier goalkeeper, England had, in Marcus Rashford, a player more than capable of holding his own against the cadre of Brazilian attackers.

