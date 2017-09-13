England to host All Blacks at Twickenham in November 2018

After a four-year hiatus, it has been confirmed England will take on New Zealand at Twickenham as part of their November internationals in 2018.

The two sides have not played each other since 2014, when the All Blacks defeated their hosts 24-21, while England's last win over the world champions came in December 2012.

With England claiming back-to-back Six Nations titles under Eddie Jones, and New Zealand indisputably the best side on the planet following World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015, the rugby fraternity has been clamouring for the two sides to renew rivalries.

A strong English contingent featured as the British and Irish Lions earned a 1-1 series draw against the All Blacks earlier this year, and Jones will have the chance to pit his wits against coaching counterpart Steve Hansen when the sides meet at Twickenham on November 10, 2018.

That clash is the second of four Tests scheduled for England, who will first meet South Africa, with matches against Japan and Australia to come after the All Blacks.

"We want to win that series 4-0 and we will need to play extremely well to beat four very good teams over a four-week period," Jones said.

"The series will give us a really good indicator of where we are as a squad, a year out from the Rugby World Cup, and gives us a real focus on what we have to do over the next 12 months to be ready for that series and win.

"Over the next year we need to continue to develop a bulletproof side, that can find ways to win in matches, and we will have to work hard and be smart in what we do to bridge the gap between us and the All Blacks.

"Our ambition is to be the number one team in the world going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan."