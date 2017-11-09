England inspired by fierce rivals Germany but Gareth Southgate all too aware his side remain a long way behind

It is one of international football’s oldest rivalries, but England manager Gareth Southgate did not hide his admiration for the Germany side – not just their players but their processes – in his pre-match press conference at St George’s Park this morning.

Southgate, as a former Under-21 manager, has always been preoccupied with youth development, and providing the best pathway to get young players into the senior side.

Now he has the top job he wants to open that pathway up, which explains his ruthless squad selection for this month’s games against Germany and Brazil. And he knows that no-one does youth to senior pathways better than tomorrow night’s opponents, as they showed in their youthful squad selections for two major tournaments earlier this summer.

“This period from qualification to the finals has to be one with an element of experimentation,” Southgate said of his youthful selection.

“If we don’t try things in these games, when are we going to try things? When are we going to learn about some of these guys? Not just for Russia, beyond the World Cup as well.” To that end, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will start tomorrow night, as will Jack Butland and Marcus Rashford. The England team that faces Brazil will be even younger.

It is slightly reminiscent of the Germany squad that went to the Confederations Cup in Russia this June. Shorn of all their older players, the most experienced man was 30-cap 23-year-old Julian Draxler. Only two players – Lars Stindl and Sandro Wagner – were born in the 1980s.

“Germany took a really young to the Confederations Cup, I thought it was brilliant what they did,” Southgate said.

“They took a younger team to the U21 European Championships and a younger team to the Confeds, and that’s how they work. They are brave enough to take decisions that might get result or might not. They are constantly improving and evolving as a team. In my view that’s what we have to do.”