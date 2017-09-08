England legend James Anderson reaches 500 Test match wickets with dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite

England fast bowler James Anderson bowled Kraigg Brathwaite to reach 500 Test match wickets, only the sixth bowler in history to reach that mark.

Anderson took 129 matches to break 500 and those wickets came at just over 27 runs apiece and became the first Englishman to break 500.

He now has Courtney Walsh (519) in his sights, while an improbable run to 563 would see him match Glenn McGrath, the most prolific fast bowler of all-time. Test cricket's leading wicket-taker remains Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800 before his retirement in 2010.

Anderson has been forced to wait on 499 since Thursday, when Ben Stokes' magnificent spell (6-22) had the Lancashire seamer marooned one short.

But the 35-year-old quick's in-darting, full-length delivery snuck past Brathwaite to bring Lord's to its feet.



