England manager Gareth Southgate hails 'outstanding resilience and spirit' following goalless draw with Brazil

Gareth Southgate hailed his England lionhearts after they made it successive goalless draws against the teams ranked number one and number two in the world, Germany and Brazil, by holding Neymar and Co at Wembley.

Substitute Fernandinho hit the post for Brazil, but England managed to keep another clean sheet thanks to impressive performances from John Stones, full debutant Joe Gomez and goalkeeper Joe Hart.

England manager Southgate declared himself even more pleased with the draw against Brazil than he had been with the result against Germany last week.

“They were two completely different performances,” said Southgate. “On Friday night, we used the ball really well, tonight we looked anxious with the ball as a consequence of Brazil’s threat.

“But the defensive performance, the resilience and spirit were absolutely outstanding. I’m probably more proud of tonight against what I think is the best team in the world, full team out. We’ve come out with a really creditable result and found so many positives. As a group what they have given will stand them in good stead.

“They are the best two teams in the world because they have been built over a period of time. Their experience is way ahead of ours, so we are having to approach things differently. Brazil are pretty close to the finished article and we are at a different point in our journey.”

