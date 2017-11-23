England must emulate the All Blacks and adjust running lines if they are to beat them next year

The single biggest difference between New Zealand and England – or any other team for that matter – is their lines of attack.

What the All Blacks do better than any other side is in their ability to run straight and square at a defence. The advantage of running straight at a defender is that it forces them to put both their heels down. Once you have got a defender to do that and you are running at them then you pretty much own them.

England’s victory against Australia last Saturday was a thrilling game, but it was noticeable that the fastest players on the pitch very rarely ran square. Instead, guys likes Jonny May, Elliot Daly and Kurtley Beale were running across the field towards the edge of the defence.

They are waiting and watching. Either they are looking for a glimpse of a body angle out of alignment where they can go through the inside or if they spot a slow guy they will look to beat them for speed around the outside. The disadvantage is that when you are an outside arc, the defender can set you with the angle and drive their shoulder with leg drive; essentially it becomes a maths exercise correlating the angles versus speeds.

The only time you will see Ben Youngs play straight is when he is taking a quick tap penalty and then he plays very straight. When he is playing at rucks he more often than not has his shoulders on a slight angle to try and entice the second or third defender to bite so he can put a forward through a gap or go for it himself.

Ben Youngs plays very straight after taking a quick tap penalty Credit: PA