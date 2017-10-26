Eddie Jones names Sam Simmonds in England squad for autumn Tests

Simmonds has been in excellent form for Exeter Chiefs - Action Plus

Sam Simmonds included in 34-man squad

James Haskell and Joe Marler omitted

Zach Mercer and Marcus Smith named as 'apprentice players'

Eddie Jones has named his England squad to begin their preparations for the opening match of the Old Mutual Wealth Series against Argentina, including in-form Exeter Chiefs back-rower Sam Simmonds and two apprenticeship players in Zach Mercer and Marcus Smith.

England will play Argentina on November 11 at Twickenham before facing Australia (November 18) and Samoa (November 25).

Thirty-four players will convene on Sunday to travel to Portugal for a training camp before the squad assemble at Pennyhill Park on Sunday November 5 ahead of the Argentina match.

This will be England’s fourth Test against the Pumas in the last year, having beaten them in last season’s Old Mutual Wealth Series and twice on the tour of Argentina in June.

Jones said: “Our first match against Argentina in the Old Mutual Wealth Series is a significant game for England and everything we have been doing in our training camps so far this season has been geared around getting the detail right in our preparation on how we want to play and win against them next month.

“This will be the fourth time we have played against Argentina in the last 12 months and the last time we play them before 2019, so we want to make sure our record against them is 4-0.”

Harlequins fly-half Smith, 18, and 20 year-old Mercer of Bath are as apprentices. Neither player is expected to be named in match-day squads but both will be involved in England’s training and preparation for the three-match series.