Eddie Jones names Sam Simmonds in England squad for autumn Tests
- Sam Simmonds included in 34-man squad
- James Haskell and Joe Marler omitted
- Zach Mercer and Marcus Smith named as 'apprentice players'
Eddie Jones has named his England squad to begin their preparations for the opening match of the Old Mutual Wealth Series against Argentina, including in-form Exeter Chiefs back-rower Sam Simmonds and two apprenticeship players in Zach Mercer and Marcus Smith.
England will play Argentina on November 11 at Twickenham before facing Australia (November 18) and Samoa (November 25).
Thirty-four players will convene on Sunday to travel to Portugal for a training camp before the squad assemble at Pennyhill Park on Sunday November 5 ahead of the Argentina match.
This will be England’s fourth Test against the Pumas in the last year, having beaten them in last season’s Old Mutual Wealth Series and twice on the tour of Argentina in June.
Jones said: “Our first match against Argentina in the Old Mutual Wealth Series is a significant game for England and everything we have been doing in our training camps so far this season has been geared around getting the detail right in our preparation on how we want to play and win against them next month.
“This will be the fourth time we have played against Argentina in the last 12 months and the last time we play them before 2019, so we want to make sure our record against them is 4-0.”
Harlequins fly-half Smith, 18, and 20 year-old Mercer of Bath are as apprentices. Neither player is expected to be named in match-day squads but both will be involved in England’s training and preparation for the three-match series.
No Don Armand?!
...is the general sentiment emanating from Twitter. This search is throwing up a few expletives.
The main reason for his omission is probably the form of both Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje, both of whom have been playing at blindside flanker for their clubs. The presence of four other locks - Charlie Ewels, George Kruis, Nick Isiekwe and Joe Launchbury - suggests as much.
Autumn apprenticeship
We understand that Jones does not intend to name either Marcus Smith or Zach Mercer in match-day squads. However, they will be involved in England's preparation.
Here is a chat with Mercer from earlier this season. He was keen to prove Jones wrong...in the right way.
Absentees
This lot, so says the press release, were not considered due to either injury or suspension.
Jack Clifford (Harlequins) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs) Joe Marler (Harlequins) Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs) Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins) Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors) Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers) Billy Vunipola (Saracens)
Names out
Eddie Jones has named 34 players to convene on Sunday and then travel to Portugal to prepare for the Argentina clash on November 11. True to form, he's catergorised them quirkily.
Backs
Full backs Mike Brown (Harlequins) Elliot Daly (Wasps) Jonny May (Leicester Tigers) Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks) Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)
Inside backs Danny Care (Harlequins) Owen Farrell (Saracens) George Ford (Leicester Tigers) Piers Francis (Northampton Saints) Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby) Alex Lozowski (Saracens) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) Marcus Smith (Harlequins)* Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)
Forwards
Back five Tom Curry (Sale Sharks) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) Nathan Hughes (Wasps) Nick Isiekwe (Saracens) Maro Itoje (Saracens) George Kruis (Saracens) Joe Launchbury (Wasps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)* Chris Robshaw (Harlequins) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)
Front row Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers) Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers) Jamie George (Saracens) Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints) Matt Mullan (Wasps) Mako Vunipola (Saracens) Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)
Those asterisks denote 'apprentice players' in a very All Blacks move by Jones.
Expect impact
Just under five minutes now...
Back-row bolter?
Sam Simmonds has been tearing up trees for Exeter Chiefs. I mean, look at the state of this try against Newcastle from earlier this month:
Eddie Jones would shake up his back-row options with the inclusion of him and/or club colleague Don Armand.
Morning!
Hi there, and a happy Thursday morning to one and all. In about 10 minutes, we'll be able to bring you England's squad for their autumn international schedule, which features matches against Argentina, Australia and Samoa - in that order - at Twickenham.
If you missed it yesterday, there are some disciplinary matters to consider. Well, one. As it stands Joe Marler will be unavailable for the first two of these Tests after receiving a ban during Champions Cup duty for Harlequins. Dylan Hartley is free to play, though.