England name squad to face Australia in World Cup opener

Wayne Bennett has opted for Luke Gale and Gareth Widdop as his half-back pairing for England's World Cup opener against Australia on Friday

Super League Man of Steel Gale will partner NRL-based Widdop for the third time as they go up against new Kangaroos duo Cooper Cronk and Michael Morgan, who has been given the onerous task of filling the boots of the injured Johnathan Thurston.

Bennett, whose Brisbane team were undone by a Morgan-inspired North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL play-off semi-finals, is taking little comfort from the absence of Thurston, who has undergone shoulder surgery, but is delighted with the domestic form of his two half-backs.

"I don't think you get too many advantages over Australia and I'm not counting on that being one either," Bennett said after England's training session at Melbourne's Albert Park.