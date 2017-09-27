England take ODI series honours after DLS success

Rain ruined the prospect of a thrilling climax to the fourth one-day international between England and West Indies as the hosts won on DLS.

England won the one-day international series with West Indies after rain set up a six-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the fourth of five matches.

The result at The Oval moved the hosts into a 3-0 lead, with rain denying the Windies a chance to defend their total of 356-5 to a proper conclusion, the weather intervening when Joe Root's side were 258-5 in the 36th over.

On the day England named their Ashes squad, it was visiting opener Evin Lewis who looked primed to steal the spotlight, his stunning 176 curtailed only by injury as he struck the ball against his own leg.

It was the highest tally of a batsman retiring hurt and it proved to be a serious setback for the left-hander, who suffered a hairline fracture of his right ankle that will rule him out of the final match.

The drama of the contest helped to take attention away from the controversy surrounding Ben Stokes and Alex Hales after the former's arrest in the early hours of Monday morning.

Despite the narrow reverse, Lewis' thrilling knock was not the only positive for the Windies, with Alzarri Joseph taking a career-best 5-56 to put England under huge pressure.

Indeed, the home side slumped from 126 without loss to 181-5 before Moeen Ali (48 not out) – the 53-ball century hero at Bristol last time out – and Jos Buttler (43 not out) put things back on track.

Jason Roy was also impressive on his return, his 84 including 11 fours and two sixes to give England a solid platform.

But it will be Moeen who will take many of the plaudits, his expansive innings timed perfectly to get his side over the line, with things having looked precarious before his arrival at the crease.

The defeat is harsh on Lewis, who at one stage looked to be setting up a victorious total, only for his match and series to come to an unhappy and untimely end.