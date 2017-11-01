England players agree socialising protocol for Ashes tour of Australia

England’s cricketers have agreed a protocol for socialising on their tour of Australia, according to head coach Trevor Bayliss, as their response to the Ben Stokes nightclub incident which threatens to cast a shadow over the Ashes series that starts in three weeks’ time.

No curfew will be imposed on the 16-player touring party, while in return the players have agreed not to drink “two or three days before a game” and to make sure they tell their security officers if they go out after dinner.

“It doesn’t matter if you have rules and regulations and curfews,” Bayliss said. “In the end it’s the players’ own choice whether they break a rule or work things out for themselves. The players have sat down, had a bit of a chat and come up with a few small rules and regulations, and a belief or agreement among themselves that they will be doing the right thing and looking after themselves.

“There will be times when they are able to go out and have a few beers. It’s a long tour, you can’t be cooped up in a hotel room for four months. It’s a case of being sensible and professional, that doesn't change with set rules in place or not.”

In future the England players will make sure they tell their security officers, not where they are going simply for dinner, but if they are going out after their evening meal.

Joe Root meets the press Credit: GETTY IMAGES More