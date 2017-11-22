England players decide against donating portion of match fee to Samoa

The England squad huddle up at their Pennyhill Park training base earlier this week - Action Images via Reuters

England’s players have decided against donating part of their £22,000 match fee towards their Samoa counterparts ahead of their final autumn Test at Twickenham on Saturday after World Rugby disputed claims by the Samoan Union that the governing body was bankrupt.

Mako Vunipola, the Saracens prop who comes from a Tongan family, had proposed donating at least £1,000 per player earlier this month and it was understood at the time that there was near universal agreement within the squad to do so.

Samoa’s players only receive a £650 match fee in contrast and a widespread appeal has been launched - #HELPSAMOA - to help offset financial problems within the Samoan union which declared itself bankrupt only a few weeks ago.

That declaration has been disputed by World Rugby however and while the Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday that it still intended to donate £75,000 towards the Samoan Rugby Union as a goodwill gesture.

The England players backed the RFU's decision to make a goodwill gesture but released a statement saying “it isn’t our place to get involved” in the wake of the dispute between World Rugby and Samoa.

