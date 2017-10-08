England have been predictable for too long - Gareth Southgate must go on the offensive to avoid walking same old path

If England’s celebrations on qualifying for the World Cup were so notably subdued, one of the reasons was because the dreary performance was so boringly familiar, right down to a lot of the attacking moves. It is one of the most frustrating aspects of watching the national side.

There have been so many games where so many different players seem to be attacking as if on fixed tramlines, leading to almost every attack ending with identikit crossing. England have been that formulaic and predictable for that long, and it undeniably leads into the wider public apathy to the side, as well as the wider debate over what can be reasonable expected from the team in any tournament.

A common factor to that common theme, however, is that ever since Kevin Keegan the Football Association have generally opted for more pragmatic managers prone to this formulaic football. They have been managers who organise there attacks - almost literally - along such lines.

While that is not to say all of England’s problems over the last 17 years have been down to the man in charge, since there is a far grander debate about the exact quality of its squads, this specific problem undeniably is. It is impossible not to think it is why the team just aren’t involved in any epic matches any more, of the type that used to define them throughout the 90s.

This is also Gareth Southgate’s greatest challenge in the job, where he most needs to prove himself, and where he most needs to distinguish himself and break from Roy Hodgson.

The Crystal Palace boss was probably the most pronounced example of this type of manager, and his squads offer the most concrete of examples of this type of approach. Players would regularly complain about how repetitive training was, how uniform the drills were, and it led to a lot of uniformly dull and uninspired performances - especially in tournaments. England became too easy to defend against.