England prop Marler signs Harlequins extension until 2021

Joe Marler will stay with Harlequins until 2021 after the England international agreed a new deal at The Stoop.

Marler's previous deal was due to expire in 2018, but the Harlequins academy graduate has opted to prolong his stay at The Stoop.

The 27-year-old, part of an England team that won back-to-back Six Nations titles, spoke of his delight at the new deal.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Re-signing for my childhood club has made me very happy.

"John Kingston has recruited strongly over the summer and he is starting to really mark his identity with this exciting group of players.

"I strongly believe we have a squad capable of going places and I'm really excited for the new season."

Marler – who toured with the British and Irish Lions to New Zealand – has scored seven tries in 152 club appearances and has won the Premiership and Amlin Challenge Cup during his time with Quins.