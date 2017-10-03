England prop Sinckler gets seven-week ban for 'gouge'

Kyle Sinckler has been banned for seven weeks following an alleged gouge on Northampton Saints' Michael Paterson.

England and Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler has been banned for seven weeks following allegations of eye gouging were made against him during a Premiership clash with Northampton Saints.

Michael Paterson claimed the 24-year-old made contact with his eye in the 49th minute of a 30-22 victory for Northampton at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

After being cited on Sunday, Sinckler, who accepted the charge of contact with the eye, will now serve a suspension that rules him out of November internationals against Argentina and Australia, as well as Quins' opening two Champions Cup fixtures against La Rochelle and Wasps.

"The panel heard evidence from the player as to his actions," said RFU disciplinary panel chairman Dan White. "They found that it was an intentional action but that due to the absence of injury it merited a low end entry point.

"The player has not got a clear record because of a suspension in 2015 and so the panel could not give full mitigation.

"The player will therefore be suspended for seven weeks and is free to play again on the 21 November 2017."

Sinckler played in all three Tests on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand earlier this year.