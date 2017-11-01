England have put Ben Stokes scandal behind them says coach Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss is confident England's minds are uncluttered by the Ben Stokes debacle as they prepare for the imminent Ashes challenge ahead without their match-winning all-rounder.

Stokes is back in England, awaiting news on whether he will be charged over an incident last month that saw him arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and placed under investigation.

A Cricket Discipline Commission inquiry will follow, under England and Wales Cricket Board policy, all of which indicates a timeline to prevent Stokes joining the 16-man squad at any point during a series which ends in Sydney on January 8.

As England settle in Perth, where they will open their campaign with a two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI, coach Bayliss acknowledged it had been a "difficult" past month since Stokes's arrest in Bristol in the early hours of September 25.

The Australian referenced, with a smile, the impact on his own best-laid plans between England commitments - but also clarified that the situation has not led to any raft of new management directives about off-field behaviour.

"I've been on a plane for about half of that [past month], backwards and forwards to England," he told the BBC's Test Match Special. "Obviously, at the end of the season, it was a difficult time for everyone. I suppose that comes with the territory.

"It involves everyone, not just the one or two guys that were involved on that night. But it's a month ago now, and certainly the guys here ... have been going about their business, and there hasn't been any chat about it at all."

Stokes' absence is felt, of course, and will continue to be - but England will not fret about circumstances which have spiralled beyond their control.