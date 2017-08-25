England out to put on a show in World Cup final, says coach Simon Middleton

England coach Simon Middleton insists a prime time TV slot will not ramp up the pressure on his players as they face off against New Zealand in Saturday's World Cup final.

Predicting a physical battle in Belfast, Middleton believes the Black Ferns are much improved on the side England defeated down under earlier in the summer.

But he warned that the Red Rose had also made strides forward since that famous 29-21 win in Rotorua in June.

The much anticipated game at the Kingspan Stadium will be broadcast on ITV on Saturday evening, exposing the sport to a potentially huge nationwide audience.

"It doesn't add pressure at all, but it's absolutely fantastic," said Middleton.

"It's amazing, and testament to ITV that they have taken it on and put it on prime time on their main channel. We've just got to make sure we put a show on now and do the game proud and I think all the teams have done that through this tournament.

"If we could finish the tournament in style, both us and New Zealand, with a great final, everybody is going to be a winner in one respect for sure."

The clash pits the best two women's teams in the world against each other. England are going for back-to-back titles after their triumph in 2014 while New Zealand are aiming for a fifth crown.

Middleton acknowledged that England face a huge challenge.

View photos England in action during their semi-final win over France (Getty) More

"They are a physical side, they have got some great talent and they like to get on the front foot - that is when they are on their very best, so it's going to a really tough game and we're just looking forward to it," he said.

Asked if he believed the Kiwis had improved following June's defeat, he said: "Like every side they have developed as they have gone through the tournament and they have been outstanding as an attacking and a defensive force.

"They have been incredible, scored some great tries, they have obviously moved the game on from where we played, but I would like to think we have as well - so it's pretty evenly matched."

Middleton also explained his thinking in shifting outside centre Emily Scarratt to full back to replace the concussed Danielle Waterman.

View photos England's defence played a key role in Tuesday's victory (Getty) More

Bristol back Megan Jones comes into the midfield alongside Rachel Burford. The starting XV is otherwise unchanged from the side that beat France in Tuesday's pulsating semi-final, with Amy Wilson Hardy moving on to the replacements' bench instead of Jones

Read More