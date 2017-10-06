England have qualified but Gareth Southgate now moves on to the harder part of his job - improving the team

“My job, my first objective, is to get the country to the World Cup finals,” Gareth Southgate said on Thursday night. “Then it is to make the team as good as we possibly can. And that is what I intend to do.”

Southgate has completed the first part of his task, with the 1-0 win over Slovenia which won qualifying Group F for England. But the poverty of that England performance only showed in sharper focus how much work Southgate has to do on the second part of his job.

They are, as he knows, a very long way away from being able to hold their own at the World Cup next summer.

This is the reality of international football. Holes cannot be filled with new signings and the only way to improve the team, short of bringing unearthed talent into the squad, is by coaching.

In the brief windows afforded by the calendar, an international coach must teach nuanced complex attacking moves to his players, so that they can play like a top club side even without having the resources of one. That is why an elite manager like Antonio Conte can make such a difference, as he showed with his Italy team at Euro 2016.

“The first objective is to qualify and we have done that,” Southgate explained. “Now we look at how we build and evolve the team and improve the team. That is the job of a coach because in international football you don’t have a chequebook of hundreds of millions. So we have to coach and work to improve people and to improve the team. That is the great challenge.”

The biggest question facing Southgate, and therefore facing England, over the next eight months is whether he can do this. The results of their November friendlies against Germany and Brazil, and their March friendlies too, are ultimately meaningless. Whether Southgate can use his limited coaching time at St George’s Park to turn England into a competitive unit is another matter.