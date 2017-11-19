England reach semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup after scrappy 36-6 victory over Papua New Guinea

England have booked passage to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals to face Tonga after powering past Papua New Guinea 36-6 in Melbourne.

England have never lost to the Kumuls, with Great Britain suffering just one defeat to the Pacific nation in its history, and it kept that perfect record alive in the Victorian capital in a brutal encounter.

Braces to Jermaine McGillvary and Kallum Watkins, along with tries to Alex Walmsley, Ben Currie and Ryan Hall, was enough to see them through to the final four and avoid a colossal upset.

England coach Wayne Bennett described his team’s performance as the “good, the bad and the ugly”.

“There was some really good defence and some nice build-up with some of their plays, the bad was the lack of discipline with the footy and it was ugly to watch."

Bennett hailed the display of winger McGillvary who is becoming of the stars of the World Cup.

“Everybody said I should put him in the team for the Four Nations last year and him and Ryan Hall were very good,” he said.

“He's just got confident with the players, he's been wonderful, growing in confidence and belief and starting to realise how good he can be. He's playing against world-class players.”

