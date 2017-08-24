England recall shows Chris Woakes' importance to Joe Root's team, but also their strength in depth

The fact England can drop a man with a Test average of 19.35 in Toby Roland-Jones shows the strength of the bowling department. Captain Joe Root, though, has urged his fringe batsmen to use this second Test against West Indies to prove themselves ahead of the Ashes.

Roland-Jones has guaranteed his passage to Australia this winter after three fine performances, including 14 wickets, since making his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval late last month.

The Middlesex bowler will miss out in Leeds after the decision to recall Chris Woakes, now fully recovered from the side strain he sustained during the Champions Trophy in June, in order to give him time in the middle ahead of the Ashes.

There is no doubt Woakes is in England’s strongest XI when we look ahead to that first Test against Australia at the Gabba in November.

But the same cannot be said of Tom Westley or Dawid Malan, the men occupying positions No3 and five in England’s batting order and who also made their debuts alongside Roland-Jones at The Oval.

Both have scored one half-century in five innings.

Something of more substance will be required over the final two Tests of the summer here and at Lord’s to convince England they are the men to take to Australia.

Mark Stoneman, Alastair Cook’s 12th opening partner since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012, also has much to prove after making just eight in his only innings on debut at Edgbaston last week.

England won that first-day Test in this country by an innings and 209 runs inside three days. The result of this second match of the series may be just as heavily one-sided.

But in terms of the bigger picture of the winter, it is the runs the three newcomers require that will surely be the most important narrative in Leeds over the coming days.

“I think the only message for those guys is to go out there and take this opportunity,” said Root. “It’s another week of hard Test cricket, where, of course, guys are under different pressures wherever they bat in the order. And if they want to nail down those spots they have to deal with that and if they get in make it really count.”

That’s exactly what Root and Cook did at Edgbaston, the pair’s 248-run third-wicket stand on the opening day setting up a position of dominance England never ceded.

