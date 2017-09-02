England remain flawed going forward - Gareth Southgate must make promising side more than the sum of its parts

Gareth Southgate has talents like Dele Alli available but must discover a way to get the best from them: Getty

You wouldn’t have called Gareth Southgate defensive on the issue, but he did look to get on the front foot when asked about England fans booing the team after the goalless first half in Malta.

“I understand why… but I’ve played in so many qualifiers and watched many qualifiers, and I don’t remember there being much free-flowing champagne football. When there’s no space to play, you have to work the opportunities. If Germany had played here, we’d look at the score and see 4-0 and think they’ve done a professional job.”

All typically reasonable responses from the personally impressive Southgate, except, if Germany had played here, you probably wouldn’t have seen such a prosaic job. You would have seen a lot more movement, a lot more integration, a lot more wonder - and, likely, a lot more goals.

Kane is the undoubted star in Southgate's attacking arsenal

While it is obviously unfair to compare England to the well-stocked current world champions - although that level remains the ultimate ambition - and it shouldn’t be forgotten that matches against sides who congest things as much as Malta are always thankless, there does seem to be a fair concern over the attacking fluency in Southgate’s team. It’s similarly difficult to escape the perception that, after an initially bright start, they have gradually dulled in terms of performance.

The issue, then, goes a little beyond this otherwise turgid 4-0 win over Malta. The question is what can be done it; and whether it is that much of a concern.

Like so many debates about England over the last few decades, the root of that question perhaps comes down to something much more fundamental: just how good this team is in terms of attacking talent?

Southgate has a lot of depth, as he mentioned after the game, but what is the actual strength? Where would the England players rank in the world, if you were to perform a rather cursory exercise?

Sterling has flattered to deceive at international level

Well, the man leading the line undoubtedly leads the way, as Harry Kane is probably among the top 10 strikers in the world. That is no exaggeration, given the number of top clubs who want him and the number of goals he guarantees, nor is it an exaggeration to say that he is the modern Alan Shearer - in so many ways.

Ready to stand in for him, Daniel Sturridge has a lot of technical quality at speed but also a lot of injury troubles, while Jamie Vardy has a distinctive pace beyond. Both offer a variety of alternative qualities that is valuable in a tournament.

