England rest Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje for opening autumn Test as Henry Slade starts against Argentina

Eddie Jones has opted to rest fly-half Owen Farrell and lock Maro Itoje for Saturday's opening autumn Test match against Argentina at Twickenham.

Exeter Chiefs back Henry Slade starts at inside centre in a midfield partnership alongside British and Irish Lions number 13 Jonathan Joseph.

Seven players - Mike Brown (Harlequins), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) and Sam Underhill (Bath) - who started in England’s last Test against Argentina in June retain their place this weekend.

Elliot Daly (Wasps) will start on the left wing after Jonny May (Leicester Tigers) did not recover in time from his hamstring injury.

Daly is joined by Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Mako Vunipola (Saracens) and Anthony Watson (Bath) who all last played for England during the successful 2017 Six Nations campaign.

