Cricket: England rest Stokes, Woakes and Moeen amid injury worries

With less than a week until the Champions Trophy begins, England have worries over the fitness of three of their all-rounders.

England have revealed all-rounders Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes will all be rested for Monday's final one-day international with South Africa, as the trio contend with injury issues ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Stokes was always likely to miss the Lord's ODI despite a man-of-the-match performance in England's two-run victory at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. The 25-year-old confirmed he was still suffering from pain in his left knee after that match.

Having won the three-game series against the Proteas with a match to spare, England have also taken the decision to rest Moeen and Woakes, who have respective groin and thigh problems.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Steven Finn, Liam Dawson and Toby Roland-Jones have been drafted in for Monday's match.

Seam bowler Roland-Jones will make his international debut if he features at Lord's, his home ground in county cricket with Middlesex.

England begin their home Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.