The Ashes: England seamer Ball suffers ankle injury

Jake Ball is the latest England player to suffer an injury just a fortnight before the Ashes series gets under way.

The seamer suffered a sprained right ankle while bowling his fourth over on day two of the warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Adelaide Oval.

Ball was able to walk off the field after receiving treatment and will undergo further assessment.

The tourists have already lost paceman Steven Finn for the five-match series against Australia due to a knee injury and called up Tom Curran as a replacement.

Moeen Ali was ruled out of the opening two tour matches due to a side strain, but the all-rounder will play in England's final warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI before the first Test at the Gabba.

Ball took a wicket before his participation was cut short as England reduced the Cricket Australia XI to 57-5 before Tim Paine and Matthew Short saw them through to 128-5 at dinner in the day-night contest.

The 41-year-old Paul Collingwood, a member of the England coaching staff, came on as a replacement fielder in the absence of Ball.