New England skipper Eric Dier unsure over whether he'll keep the captain's armband against Brazil

Eric Dier is unsure over whether he will keep the armband for the game against Brazil: AFP

Eric Dier professed his pride at captaining England in Friday's friendly draw with Germany but admits he does not know if he will lead out the Three Lions against Brazil next week.

The Tottenham midfielder had his first taste of being captain of his country as a much-changed and inexperienced England drew 0-0 in an entertaining game at Wembley.

Of Gareth Southgate's starting line-up only Phil Jones, with 24 caps, was more experienced than Dier as debutants Jordan Pickford and Ruben Loftus-Cheek shone.

Dier had seen clubmates Harry Kane and Harry Winks pull out of the squad due to injury but was named as Southgate's skipper as the England manager continues his policy of not naming a permanent captain.

