England need someone to replace Ben Stokes - step forward Chris Woakes

If anyone is going to replace Ben Stokes on England’s tour of Australia, it is going to be Chris Woakes. They both bat right-handed and bowl fast-medium, they both enjoyed lucrative IPL gigs earlier this year, and their surnames rhyme, even if their temperaments come at opposite ends of the spectrum.

Having a Test batting average higher than the bowling average is always a good place to start an Ashes tour: for Woakes it is 32 playing 30, for Stokes 35 playing 33, so the same differential. The challenge ahead of Woakes now is to take wickets in Tests abroad - which has always been especially hard for England bowlers on the cast-iron pitches of Australia.

Over the course of Ashes history only England’s few real speedsters have taken wickets in large, cheap quantities in Australia: Harold Larwood on his Bodyline tour, Frank Tyson when he enabled Len Hutton to regain the Ashes in 1954-5, and John Snow when he did the same for Ray Illingworth in 1970-1.

Anything less than outright pace does not normally cut it. So James Anderson - although he had a wonderful series in 2010-11 when he made the ball swing, reverse-swing and almost talk - has an overall record in Australia of 43 wickets at 38 runs each.

Before boarding the plane to Perth, Woakes had been practising at England’s High Performance Centre in Loughborough in a tent heated up to 30 degrees to simulate Down Under, as well as in the Edgbaston nets with Moeen Ali, another all-rounder who has to grow his game to compensate for Stokes. Woakes has been getting to grips with the Kookaburra ball which, typically in Australia, swings conventionally for 20 overs at most, and then not much, but does have reverse-swing potential.

