Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez in England squad - live updates

Gareth Southgate has named three of the Under-21s young guns – Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez - in his England senior squad for the first time to face Germany and Brazil in the marquee pre-World Cup friendlies next month.

The England manager’s selection has indicated that he is prepared to give young players a chance to stake a place in the squad for the tournament in Russia next summer. Abraham and Loftus-Cheek are both young Chelsea players out on loan at Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively and remarkably have broken into the England senior squad before they have become first team regulars at their parent Premier League club.

Gomez, the current England Under-21s captain, has forced his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad at Liverpool. The 20-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic in 2015 and has recovered from a cruciate ligament injury shortly after coming to Anfield.

England’s junior teams are on a high after World Cup victories at Under-17s and Under-20s level. The current Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd has five Everton players in his Under-21s squad and a further two from Chelsea including a first call-up or Jake Clarke-Salter as well as Dominic Solanke who left the club in the summer to join Liverpool. There were first time call-ups for James Maddison of Norwich City and Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe.

