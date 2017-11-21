England are strong enough to compete but the key to retaining the Ashes is making totals of 400

To some people it would be a huge surprise and an upset if we were to win the Ashes. But not us. We believe we have a group strong enough to compete and run Australia very close.

It would be a big achievement. Preparation has not been ideal with our vice-captain, who is one of our most influential players, not here but we have talented enough group that is strong enough to take the field against Australia and compete.

For that to happen it is key we score totals of 400. When we won here in 2010-11 we scored more than 400 three times and won three times. If that happens I am confident our bowlers can restrict them.

Yes we do not have the pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins but we have skilful bowlers, guys who bowl mid to high 80s. We have enough pace and we have spent the last three weeks working out how we are going to be successful.

The pitches have been good and the new ball does not do much so being accurate is important.

We know that if we get off to a good start with the new ball we can make it awkward for Australia in the middle because even when the ball is not doing a great deal we have guys who can bowl reverse swing. We have also used the bouncer well so far. It will also be about making sure we are focused all the time, rather than for an hour or two here and there which is where we tripped up last time in Australia. If we are on it five out of six hours we should be in the race.

It's important to try to switch off and see Australia, as Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali did at Billabong Sanctuary at Townsville Credit: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images More