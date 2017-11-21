England are strong enough to compete but the key to retaining the Ashes is making totals of 400
To some people it would be a huge surprise and an upset if we were to win the Ashes. But not us. We believe we have a group strong enough to compete and run Australia very close.
It would be a big achievement. Preparation has not been ideal with our vice-captain, who is one of our most influential players, not here but we have talented enough group that is strong enough to take the field against Australia and compete.
For that to happen it is key we score totals of 400. When we won here in 2010-11 we scored more than 400 three times and won three times. If that happens I am confident our bowlers can restrict them.
Yes we do not have the pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins but we have skilful bowlers, guys who bowl mid to high 80s. We have enough pace and we have spent the last three weeks working out how we are going to be successful.
The pitches have been good and the new ball does not do much so being accurate is important.
We know that if we get off to a good start with the new ball we can make it awkward for Australia in the middle because even when the ball is not doing a great deal we have guys who can bowl reverse swing. We have also used the bouncer well so far. It will also be about making sure we are focused all the time, rather than for an hour or two here and there which is where we tripped up last time in Australia. If we are on it five out of six hours we should be in the race.
We also have to be ourselves. We are not a very verbal team. Joe Root is not interested in us being like that. He just wants us to focus on our job, show intensity in the field with our bowling and focus on skill than anything else.
Brisbane is so important. Australia is a hard place if you get off to a bad start and it has happened to me twice in the past. Other teams have lost in Brisbane and while they may not have been whitewashed like we were four years ago and in 2006-07 they have still had a drubbing. In Australia you live in an Ashes bubble all the time. It is a slippery slope if you don’t start well.
I don’t know why. The Gabba is not a frightening place to play. It is not as if the pitch is really suited to Australian cricket. I just think when Australia turn up here they stand a foot taller because they have such a good record in Brisbane. Even Australians on their debut in Brisbane feel more confident because of what has gone before.
We know that there has been a lot of talk about their selections and if we start well that will only grow and grow. If we can really focus on this first game, throw everything at it and realise how important it is for the series, and our chances, then hopefully we can get a good result.
There has been plenty of trash talking and I’m not interested in that stuff. I also don’t know and don’t care what Australians think of my bowling, or if they respect me. I would like a better record here in Australia but I would like a better record in every country. My record in Australia is irrelevant coming into this series. Four years have passed since I last bowled here. It is what happens on Thursday morning that counts.
It is the same when Australia talk about old scars from four years ago. It is irrelevant. The series four years ago does not matter. Both sides are vastly different in terms of personnel and form. People can talk as much as they want about old scars but it is about what happens on Thursday.
The build-up has been great. It has been a really nice atmosphere in the group. We are really enjoying each other’s company and the first few weeks have gone really quickly. We all think we are in a good place ahead of this week.
We have thrown ourselves into the work but at the same time we have also taken the opportunity to switch off and try to explore Australia a bit. We have had guys crocodile feeding, paintballing in Townsville, playing golf and going to the beach. We have tried to enjoy it. If you get sucked into focusing just on the cricket then you can get tired very quickly and it it becomes monotonous. Breaking out and doing other things is very good for us.
There are a few guys I didn’t know very well. Mason Crane for example was around in the summer but on tour you spend much more time together. He is quite a cheeky little lad. A lot of the lads take the mickey out of him because he is not very good in the football warm-ups but he gives stick back so he fits in well in that respect.
Sharing apartments during the warm up games helped break the ice. It makes the guys who have not toured before feel more connected to the team. You can feel isolated if you are in your own room on your own at the start of the tour so it has been the perfect way to start. We found the right balance between working hard and relaxing.
The atmosphere is very good whereas four years ago we had the Jonathan Trott stuff going on and the group was coming to the end of a cycle. There is a different feel this time.
