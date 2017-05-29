England suffer chastening defeat against South Africa after dramatic top-order collapse

England will hope they have got their one nightmare performance out of their system right before the start of the Champions Trophy following this chastening defeat by South Africa.

This may have been a dead rubber given the 2-0 lead Eoin Morgan’s team established in the first two matches of the series, but it was not the way England, who were on a run of eight successive ODI victories, wanted to warm-up for a tournament they are supposed to be the favourites to win.

South Africa, the world’s No1 team, chased down their target of 154 in 28.5 overs, Hashim Amla’s 55 setting them on their way before a wobble midway through the chase slowed their progress.

Yet things might have been immeasurably worse for England given they were 20 for six following a breathless first half-hour of this contest when Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell tore their much-vaunted batting line-up to shreds.

In the end, a total of 153 was achieved thanks largely to Jonny Bairstow, who further pressed his claims for a place in England’s XI with a third half-century in four ODI innings, and a belligerent unbeaten 37 from Toby Roland-Jones on his international debut.

Roland-Jones was one of four changes for the hosts, whose build-up to their opening Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Thursday has been disrupted by injuries to three key players in Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali.

That trio are nursing knee, thigh and groin injuries respectively.

Allied to this morale-denting defeat, the uncertainty over three of the first-choice XI so close to the tournament is a concern for England.

The temptation between now and Thursday might be to panic. That is the usual course of action England take on the eve of major tournaments.

Yet after two years of stunning progress in white-ball cricket, it would be foolhardy to make any major changes now even if there are questions over Jason Roy’s place at the top of the order.

The Surrey batsman started the rot here, edging the fifth ball of the match from Rabada to Hashim Amla at slip. Roy’s run of recent ODI scores read: 4, 8, 1, 20, 0, 17.

Bairstow’s form is creating more pressure on Roy, especially as England considered using the Yorkshireman as an opener at the start of the one-day tour of the Caribbean in February when Alex Hales was injured.

