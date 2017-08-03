England suffer semi-final heartbreak at Euro 2017 after losing to hosts Netherlands

So close, but again, so far. For the second tournament in succession England’s lionesses fell at the semi-final stage, again the authors of their own misfortune. A freak own goal sent them out of the 2015 World Cup. Last night a miscued clearance, and a misconceived back-header, cost them a place in the final of the Women’s European Championships.

Millie Bright could, perhaps should, have cleared Vivianne Miedema’s 22nd minute header. Forty minutes later Fara Williams gave the ball to Arsenal team-mate Danielle van de Donk and England were done. The Dutch will now play Denmark, who beat Austria on penalties in the other semi-final earlier last night, here on Sunday.

Women’s football is semi-professional in the Netherlands and largely played in the shadows, but with their men’s team at a low ebb the host nation has taken to their own lionesses. By mid-afternoon Enschede’s medieval town square was a mass of orange-clad fans with more shirts bearing the name Miedema than Robben.

Netherlands' players celebrate after scoring their second goal

England’s 1,000-strong travelling support were thus hugely outnumbered in the 27,000 crowd. This may have been a factor in Sampson opting for the experience of Fara Williams, winning her 165th cap, to replace the suspended Jill Scott. Williams was the only player from either side to have started the 2009 semi-final between these teams. For the Arsenal midfielder, 33 and gradually being eased out, this was her last chance of winning silverware with England.

Siobhan Chamberlain, who came on in the quarter-final when Karen Bardsley suffered a broken leg, retained her place. The Dutch kept the XI which knocked out Sweden in the last eight. This included new Barcelona signing Lieke Martens, subject of a banner in the crowd reading, ‘who needs Neymar when you have Lieke?’

After a scrappy start, with bookings for Desiree van Lunteren and Millie Bright, the home team took control. Their fluent passing stretched the England defence and, after 22 minutes, broke it. A raking crossfield pass released Jackie Groenen with time to pick out a cross. The former Chelsea player found Miedema who headed back across goal and Bright, seeking to clear, deflected the ball in.

Anouk Dekker rises highest to head the ball

The goal forced England to assert themselves and they nearly levelled three minutes later. Ellen White won a corner which Jade Moore headed towards the back post. It looked to be going wide but Sherida Spitse, trying to make sure, turned it against her own post.

