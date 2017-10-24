England sweat on Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes and Joe Marler ahead of autumn international squad announcement

Dylan Hartley has been cited for an incident in Northampton's Champions Cup defeat by Clermont: Getty

England head coach Eddie Jones will sweat on three first-team regulars ahead of Thursday’s squad announcement after Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes and Joe Marler were all cited following the weekend’s European Champions Cup action.

Red Rose captain Hartley, whose position as first-choice hooker has already been put in doubt following the form of understudy Jamie George, was yellow carded in Northampton Saints’ 24-7 defeat by Clermont Auvergne on Saturday, and he is alleged to have struck French prop Rabah Slimani in the face while clearing out a ruck.

Hartley is no stranger to disciplinary issues, having been suspended for a total of 60 weeks during his career, and if he is found guilty he could serve a ban between two and 52 weeks, depending on the severity of the incident.

Wasps No 8 Hughes has been cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith during their 41-10 victory over their Premiership rivals at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday, and the Fijian-born back-row would be a major loss for Jones if banned given the absence of the injured Billy Vunipola.

Marler meanwhile is cited for the alleged use of the elbow on Wasps forward Will Rowlands in the same match, and both he and Hughes could face bans in the same region as Hartley if found guilty.

Hughes has been cited for a dangerous tackle on Quins fly-half Marcus Smith (Getty) More