England have talent and experience but lack depth of leadership to make them world beaters

I am not a fan of comparing teams from different eras. The game has evolved so rapidly most comparisons are fairly pointless.

I will break my own rule, however, when looking at the size and strength of the senior player group within this England squad. Last week, I speculated what Eddie Jones would learn about his team if they went into the 2019 World Cup without Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Maro Itoje. The answer was not pretty against Argentina.

Of course, any team is going to miss Farrell’s leadership, Vunipola’s ball-carrying or Itoje’s lineout prowess and work rate but more than that it is the sense of direction and confidence those three give to the team. When those guys are not on the field, especially Farrell, England seem far less sure of themselves. Those leaders guide you through the tricky situations and ensure you make the right decisions at the right time.

Effectively they are the coaches on the field. Once a game kicks off, a coach has very little influence over proceedings unless he wants to make an example out of a particular notebook. It is up to his lieutenants to carry out his philosophy and more importantly instruct change. Even if they did eventually beat Argentina, England looked bereft of that sense of direction at Twickenham.

When you look back at England’s most successful sides, they have always had a cadre of very senior players. When Martin Johnson took over from Lawrence Dallaglio as captain, there was another captain within the squad in Jason Leonard before adding in Matt Dawson, the rugby brain of Will Greenwood and the workaholic that was Richard Hill. That’s even before you mention guys like Neil Back.

