England thrash Cricket Australia XI as Craig Overton moves into contention to replace Jake Ball

Following their 192-run win against a Cricket Australia XI, England know that far and away their best chance of winning a match in this Ashes series will be the second Test, back in Adelaide starting on December 2.

The unique conditions for the Adelaide Test - a pink ball that seams around under floodlights, and a drop-in pitch made grassier to preserve the ball’s colour - make the second Test England’s best chance of a victory, especially as they have also formed the habit of bouncing back from a defeat with a win, and Australia are widely expected to win the opening Test at their fortress of Brisbane, or “the Gabbatoir.”

After wrapping up the last three overnight wickets of the CA XI for only five runs, England’s three fit seamers were left with astonishing figures. James Anderson, Chris Woakes and Craig Overton took all ten wickets for only 44 runs, which represented some fine seam bowling even if the home side - young players unwanted by the six Sheffield Shield states - should never have been awarded first-class status.

To add to the pain of his right ankle sprain, Jake Ball missed out on the easy pickings to be had on the third evening, when the night sky clouded over, the lights were on and the home batsmen did not have the experience to leave full-length balls just outside offstump. Ball had been England’s best bowler after Anderson until he slipped in delivery and his right ankle buckled underneath him, but now he is not expected to have enough time to prove his fitness before the first Test.

Overton has therefore overtaken Ball in the contest to be England’s fourth seamer at the Gabba, and he has improved with every spell by finding a more consistent length. Overton took his third wicket in the first over of the fourth day, though it was a mindless mow by a tailender at a straight ball.