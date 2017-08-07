England thrash South Africa to clinch 3-1 series victory as Moeen Ali leads four-day demolition

​Moeen Ali might have been described as England’s “No 2 spinner” by coach Trevor Bayliss at the start of this series against South Africa but there is no doubt he has proved the difference between the teams over the course of these four Tests.

It was entirely fitting that it was Moeen who applied the finishing touch to England’s 177-run victory in this final Test, taking the wickets of Morne Morkel and Duanne Olivier in successive balls early on the fourth evening.

Earlier, during a spell of three wickets in 11 balls, he had broken a 123-run stand between Hashim Amla and Faf Du Plessis that had threatened to take this match into a fifth day.

In the end, though, England have delivered not only their first Test series win in more than a year but their first against South Africa at home since 1998.

Given England’s recent inconsistency – they were annihilated at Trent Bridge by 340 runs little over a fortnight ago – and the fact the opposition are ranked No2 in the world, this 3-1 victory is a significant result in Joe Root’s first series as Test captain.

South Africa’s visits to these shores usually result in captains standing down, with Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain all falling on their swords during the Proteas’ tours of 2012, 2008 and 2003 respectively.

Yet Root emerges from these past few weeks emboldened by what his team have produced.

They are far from the finished article. But with the Ashes less than three months away, this feels like a watershed moment for England.

The same could be said of Moeen, who was rightly named man of the series after his five-wicket haul on the final day here. Overall, he has taken 25 wickets over the four Tests at an average of 15.64. That is a phenomenal return for a player who started the first Test with a minder in the form of Liam Dawson, who Bayliss admitted was picked as the “No 1 spinner” to take the pressure off Moeen.

That Bayliss uttered those words after Moeen had taken ten wickets in the opening Test at Lord’s was remarkable. Yet with Dawson dropped for the final two matches, pivotal victories here in Manchester and at The Oval, Moeen has proven once and for all he is the only spin option right now for England and a damn fine one at that.

His performances with the bat, too, have been productive as well, Moeen’s unbeaten 75 in England’s second innings taking his aggregate for the series to 252 at 36.

