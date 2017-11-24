England can thrive on hostile atmosphere - O'Loughlin

Tonga will be heavily backed in Auckland on Saturday, but Sean O'Loughlin believes England can shine.

England captain Sean O'Loughlin is confident his side can thrive on the hostile atmosphere when they take on Tonga in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Tonga edged past Lebanon to reach the last four and O'Loughlin expects the Pacific Islanders to be backed heavily when they face England in Auckland.

"The way the Tongans have been going, they've generated a lot of support and there's a lot of support for them over here as well," he told BBC Sport.

"It's going to be an intense atmosphere, which I think is good for us.

"They won't be clapping for us but, being involved in those types of games, they are good games to be in and they bring out the best in everyone."

England's path to the semis saw them sail past Papua New Guinea and O'Loughlin believes the best is yet to come.

"There's an element of excitement about the boys, around training and around the hotel," he added.

"There's just a real excitement about what we've got in front of us and what we can potentially be involved in and do.

"We've not hit 100 per cent yet but there's a lot of positives we've taken from every game and we feel that we're in a good position now and we still feel that there's a lot more in us.

"If we can get that, especially this week, then it'll put us in a final and it's a pretty special thought when you think about it."

England lost to New Zealand at this stage four years ago when hosting the tournament.