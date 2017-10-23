England trio Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes and Joe Marler all cited and could face bans

Dylan Hartley (R) is in disciplinary hot water once again - Getty Images Europe

England captain Dylan Hartley is one of three Red Rose forwards to have been cited following the weekend's European action.

Hooker Hartley, number eight Nathan Hughes and prop Joe Marler will all have disciplinary hearings on Wednesday after alleged offences during the Champions Cup, European Professional Club Rugby has announced.

The news will be of great concern to England coach Eddie Jones, who names his squad for the autumn internationals on Thursday.

More to follow...