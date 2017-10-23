England trio Hartley, Hughes and Marler face bans

Indiscipline at club level from Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes and Joe Marler could leave England depleted for the November internationals.

England coach Eddie Jones could be without three regulars for at least part of the November internationals after Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes and Joe Marler were all cited by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

Hartley was shown a yellow card in the first half of Northampton Saints' 24-7 Champions Cup loss to Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday.

The hooker, who is no stranger to disciplinary action, is alleged to have struck France prop Rabah Slimani in the 30th minute of the match.

Wasps' forward Nathan Hughes has been accused of dangerously tackling Marcus Smith in the 41-10 victory over Harlequins.

Quins' prop Joe Marler was sent to the sin bin at the Ricoh Arena and is alleged to have struck Wasps' second row Will Rowlands with an elbow.

The trio each face hearings in London on Wednesday.

Under world rugby's sanctions for foul play, all three offences carry a low-end entry point suspension of two weeks, rising to four weeks if it is deemed to be a mid-range offence and between eight and 52 weeks for the top end.

England's face Argentina on November 11, followed by matches against Australia a week later and Samoa on November 25, all at Twickenham.