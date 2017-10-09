England are trying and failing to be like Tottenham, but could Ross Barkley be their Christian Eriksen?

It is now a year since Gareth Southgate took the reins of the senior team and first scribbled down an England squad. In that time, Tottenham Hotspur have provided more players to him than any other club.

Harry Winks, who came in for Eric Dier and showed promise on debut in Vilniaus, was the seventh member of a Mauricio Pochettino side to appear under Southgate, joining the more-established Dele Alli and Harry Kane in England’s front five. Kieran Trippier filled in for his former club team-mate Kyle Walker at right wing-back, while a fit Danny Rose remains first-choice on the other flank.

The two systems that Southgate has gravitated towards using – a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-2-1 – are Pochettino’s preferred formations too. The England manager appears to have been attracted to the style of a team enjoying consistent and sustainable success with a core of English players and he has attempted to reproduce that.

It is not unwise to look at the domestic scene, cherry-pick what works and attempt to apply it at an international level – in fact, it is probably the way that international managers should manage. A lack of time on the training ground means familiarity between players becomes all the more important and it can provide a valuable, match-winning advantage.

However, reverse-engineering a system in this manner only works if you have all the parts required to replicate it. While Southgate shares several players with Pochettino and has comparable talents in other positions, he cannot currently call upon the services of a player with the same inventiveness as the man that ties Tottenham’s attacking play together.

Christian Eriksen is now among the best creative players in Europe. He adds nuance to the intense, physical foundations of Pochettino’s style and last season, he was quite simply excellent. The Denmark international laid on 111 chances for his club team-mates, more than any other player in the Premier League, while the Englishman playing directly alongside him, Alli, made less than half that number.