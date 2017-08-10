Cricket: England turn to Stoneman to solve opener dilemma

Mark Stoneman is in line for his England debut after replacing Keaton Jennings in the squad for the first Test with West Indies.

England have selected Surrey opener Mark Stoneman and dropped Keaton Jennings for the first Test with West Indies.

Though England claimed three comfortable victories in the 3-1 series win over South Africa, which was clinched at Old Trafford on Monday, their problems in finding a partner at the top of the order for former captain Alastair Cook continued.

Jennings endured a dreadful series, only once passing 40 as he scored just 127 runs and has paid the price, with Liam Dawson also dropped.

Former Durham left-hander Stoneman is in line to replace Jennings after averaging almost 60 in the County Championship this season, posting three centuries and a top score of 197.

READ MORE: Joe Root’s leadership and form reassure but top order still an issue

Leg-spinner Mason Crane has also been included for the match at Edgbaston, which will be the first day-night Test in England and starts on August 17, while all-rounder Chris Woakes is back after recovering from a side strain.

National selector James Whitaker said: "After an excellent series victory over South Africa, our first against them on home soil since 1998, we now look forward to building on our success against the West Indies.

"Selectors would like to offer their congratulations to Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane who thoroughly deserve their opportunity in the squad.

"Keaton Jennings will return to Durham and will look to recapture the form that earned him selection in the first place. I am sure he will find his confidence and look to score runs in the remaining matches of this season.

"Chris Woakes has proved his fitness and returns to the squad having missed most of the summer through injury. He was impressive in his return game at Lord's this week and if selected in the final line-up, he will be relishing the prospect of playing on his home ground.

"On behalf of the selectors, I would like to wish Joe Root, Trevor Bayliss and all the squad the very best for what will be an exciting series against West Indies."





Squad in full: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes