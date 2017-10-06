England U21 v Scotland U21: Boothroyd's youngsters show the senior team how to do it

There was applause, there was entertainment, there were chances, goals and a crowd in excess of 20,000 left the Riverside Stadium with smiles. It did not feel like England; from origami to something more out of the ordinary, certainly in the exquisite strike of Josh Onomah. The nation’s Under-21s at least threw off some of the shackles that seem to so stifle their big brothers.



Aidy Boothroyd’s side were not flattered by the final scoreline, far from it. Victory should have been greater. Ryan Fulton excelled in a Scotland goal that lived a charmed life. Tammy Abraham struck a post and had a shot cleared off the line before he scored from a dubious penalty.



And when Scott Gemmill’s side grabbed an unexpected lifeline in the 78th minute through Chris Cadden, the clinical nature of England meant it was snuffed out within 60 seconds, Dominic Solanke striking a third. That put England top of Group 4 in their European Under-21 Championship qualifier. They will take some budging, five of the starting eleven having own the World Cup at Under-20 level in the summer.



The gulf in the first-half between the teams had been considerable. No need for paper planes to occupy the interests of a half full football stadium. Instead, England flowed and continually created the chances that Scotland seemed powerless to stop.



It was one-nil at the interval and it should really have been more. The woodwork and frantic defending kept the gap so narrow, but there was nothing anyone could do to stop the opening goal, which came with just 14 minutes on the clock.



A right wing corner looked cleared of danger by the head of Scott McKenna, when it fell to the lurking Onomah, around 30 yards from goal. The Tottenham midfielder, on loan at Aston Villa, then chested the ball down, let it bounce once and struck the perfect shot, looping the ball over the head and outstretched left hand of Ryan Fulton into the Scottish goal. Onomah looked delighted, and he had every right to be, it was an excellent strike. It also cemented early control, and then the chances started to come.

