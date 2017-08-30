England unchanged for third Test against Windies

Joe Root admitted that England were outplayed at Headingley, but they have named the same 13 for the final Test against the Windies.

England have kept faith with Tom Westley by naming an unchanged squad for the decisive third and final Test against West Indies at Lord's.

Westley's place was again called into question after he twice failed at number three in a five-wicket second-Test defeat at Headingley.

The Essex batsman, who made a half-century on his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval last month but has averaged 20.14 from seven innings, will get another chance to prove he deserves a spot for the Ashes series in Australia.

Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan made timely half-centuries in Leeds, so it is no surprise they retain their places in a 13-man squad.

Toby Roland-Jones is in contention for a recall on his home ground after Chris Woakes got the nod for the second Test, while spinner Mason Crane has again been named in the squad.

Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite inspired the Windies to a famous win at Headingley on Tuesday with a magnificent run chase, so the Wisden Trophy will still be up for grabs when the last match of the series starts a week on Thursday.

England squad: Joe Root (captain) Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes.