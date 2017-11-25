England unconcerned over Anderson after scare

James Anderson, 35, looked to pull up sore with an apparent side problem prior to lunch against Australia on day three at the Gabba.

England reportedly have no concerns over James Anderson after the star paceman appeared in discomfort against Australia in the Ashes Saturday.

Veteran Anderson looked to pull up sore with an apparent side problem prior to lunch on day three at the Gabba, though the word from the England camp in Brisbane was that he is okay.

The 35-year-old made an immediate impact with the new ball, dismissing Tim Paine for 13 during a dominant morning session for England which left the Aussies 213-7 and 89 runs adrift, but he was withdrawn from the bowling attack before the main break.

Anderson stayed on the field and emerged from lunch, however he did not bowl as captain Joe Root relied on Stuard Broad, Jake Ball and Chris Woakes.