England Under-17 World Cup finalists can star for Man City - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola wants to bring through English talent into his Manchester City first team as three of the club's young stars prepare to bid for World Cup glory.

England face Spain in the Under-17 World Cup final on Saturday in Kolkata after Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster made it back-to-back hat-tricks in the Three Lions' 3-1 semi-final triumph over Brazil.

City midfielder Phil Foden, goalkeeper Curtis Anderson and defender Joel Latibeaudiere, the team's captain, all starred, with the latter now poised to lead out Steve Cooper's side in the final.

Foden has been training with Guardiola's first-team squad alongside fellow City youth products Tosin Adarabioyo and Brahim Diaz this season and earned rave reviews for some eye-catching performances in the International Champions Trophy.

His manager, famed for developing a golden generation at Barcelona, is suitably impressed.

Phil Foden Mancheser City More