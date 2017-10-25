England Under-17s reach World Cup final thanks to Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster's hat-trick

England are through to the 2017 Under-17 World Cup final after beating Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster twice put England ahead in the first half either side of Wesley’s equaliser for Brazil and then sealed the Three Lions’ place in the final by adding a third late on.

Brewster, who netted a hat-trick in England’s 4-1 win over USA in the quarter final, continued his hot scoring form in this tournament and turned in Callum Hudson-Odoi’s low cross to put Steve Cooper’s side ahead after just ten minutes.

England Under-17s will play either Mali or Spain in Saturday's final. Getty () More

Brazil quickly pulled themselves together and Wesley tapped in the equaliser after Curtis Anderson fumbled a shot from the edge of the box.

The Young Lions fought back and Brewster scored his second goal of the game and became the tournament’s top goal scorer. An incisive move freed space for Steven Sessegnon to deliver a low cross to Brewster who had a simple finish.