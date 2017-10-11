England under-17s reach World Cup quarter-final after nervy win over Mexico

Jadon Sancho already has three goals to his name this tournament: Getty

England under-17s secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup with a game to spare after surviving a late scare against Mexico in Kolkata.

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster curled home a fine free-kick from 35 yards to give England the lead before Manchester City teenager Phil Foden, who starred in pre-season for Pep Guardiola’s men doubled the score with a left-footed strike just after half time.

And Foden’s former teammate Jadon Sancho, who left the club to join Borussia Dortmund in controversial circumstances this summer, added the third from the penalty sport a few minutes later.

However, England then began to relax and allowed Mexico back into the match as Diego Lainez hit back almost immediately after Sancho’s strike – his third of the tournament – before his deflected effort doubled both his and Mexico’s tally.

Mexico continued to search for an equaliser, much to the encouragement of the Indian crowd, but England survived some nervy moments to hold on for the win.

It was Steve Cooper’s side’s second win from two after their 4-0 thrashing of Chile on Sunday and they are guaranteed to go through now ahead of their final group game against Iraq.