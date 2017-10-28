England Under-17s vs Spain Under-17s: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

For the second time this year, England and Spain go head-to-head in the final of an Under-17 international tournament.

The Young Lions are out for revenge when they line up against La Roja in Saturday's Under-17 World Cup final, having suffered a penalty shootout defeat to them in May's U17 European Championship decider.

Neither nation has taken the world title at this level, but both are in excellent form heading into the match in Kolkata. England have won five and drawn one of their matches, while a defeat to Brazil in the group stage is Spain's only slip-up.

Game England Under-17s vs Spain Under-17s Date Saturday, October 28 Time 15:30 BST / 20:00 Local

