England Under-20's defender Fikayo Tomori scores incredible 45m own-goal during World Cup draw with Guinea

England Under-20 defender Fikayo Tomori and goalkeeper Dean Henderson endured a nightmare moment to forget on Wednesday when they scored a candidate for the longest own-goal ever scored.

Head coach Paul Sampson will have been left with his head in his hands after watching Chelsea centre-back Tomori manage to put the ball into his own net from all of 45 metres, with Manchester United ‘keeper Henderson slipping just as the ball took an unfortunate kick off the turf during their Fifa Under-20 World Cup group stage encounter against Guinea.

England had taken the lead shortly after half-time through Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook, but disaster struck just six minutes later in the 59th minute when Tomori appeared to strike a firm but harmless backpass towards Henderson.

However, Henderson lost his footing when he tried to change direction as the pass was slightly to his right, and he failed to make up the ground to the flight of the ball in time, with the 20-year-old watching in despair as the ball flew past him and slowly rolled across the line and into the back of the net.

Watch the video below...

It meant that England were held to a 1-1 draw by the African side in the Group A encounter, but they will not panic just yet as Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Argentina means that Sampson’s side remain top of the table ahead of their final match against tournament hosts South Korea, which takes place in Suwon on Friday.

Korea could yet overtake England ahead of that clash though, as they face Argentina on Tuesday evening.