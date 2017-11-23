England take unusual step of naming George Ford and Chris Robshaw as co-captains for Samoa Test

Robshaw's move comes despite Jones stating in a newspaper column two years ago that he was only a

England have named George Ford and Chris Robshaw as co-captains for Saturday's Test against Samoa after picking Dylan Hartley on the bench, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Injuries to Nathan Hughes and Sam Underhill have resulted in a stopgap back row that sees Robshaw make his first start at openside since Jones took over in 2015, Sam Simmonds given his full debut at number eight and Maro Itoje slot in at six.

Robshaw's move comes despite Jones stating in a newspaper column two years ago that he was only a "six-and-a-half at best".

Every department of the team has been overhauled as part of the most radical surgery undertaken by Jones, whose record in charge stands at 21 wins from 22 Tests.

Ben Youngs has been displaced by Danny Care at half-back

Ellis Genge starts at loosehead prop as Mako Vunipola misses out on the 23 altogether and George is finally given his chance to impress in the front row right from the start.