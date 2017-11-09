England to unveil most inexperienced side since 1976 against Germany

Gareth Southgate has picked the most inexperienced team to represent England in recent times to face world champions Germany at Wembley this evening.

The manager is preparing to give debuts to 20-year-old striker Tammy Abraham, the 21-year-old midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jordan Pickford (23), with the first two having been called up to the squad for the first time.

Eric Dier, also 23, will captain the side for the first time.

Pickford makes his international bow in goal. Jack Butland was due to start ahead of him but broke a finger in training yesterday morning and returned to his club Stoke City. He is the seventh player to withdraw from the squad.

Danny Drinkwater, with just three caps, would also have played had he not told Southgate in a phone call he “wasn’t ready yet to play at this level”. Drinkwater, who has now missed out on five England squads through injury, has suffered a minor setback to a calf problem following the Premier League match against Manchester United.

The XI that Southgate has chosen – in a 3-5-2 formation – has an average age of 25 years and 50 days, which is relatively mature, but has just 101 caps between them. Phil Jones is the most senior player with only 23 appearances and only five players made more than 10 caps. The other six have just eight caps between them.

In recent decades, the previously least experienced England team played against Wales in 1976, also with three debutants, and the rest of the team having just 47 appearances. England’s most recent XI, against Lithuania, had 120 caps between them and the team Roy Hodgson put out against Lithuania in Oct 2015 had 140. For the friendly on Tuesday at home to Brazil, Southgate will call up one or two forwards from the England ­Under-21s after their match away to Ukraine on Saturday. The manager will choose between Dominic Solanke, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray.

Southgate’s selection, all the bolder given the calibre of opponents, was partly forced through the number of withdrawals. It was also down to Southgate’s reluctance to go back to a number of underperforming senior players whom he omitted from the initial squad.

They included Jack Wilshere, with Southgate suggesting that not only was the midfielder not playing enough but was also featuring in the wrong position.

“Jack played as a No 10 all of last season on loan at Bournemouth. You’d have to ask Arsene [Wenger] why he wasn’t at Arsenal last year and you’d have to ask Eddie [Howe] why he played him as a 10,” Southgate said.

“So that is not the way we are playing. When we have played with a 10 we have had Dele [Alli] and [Adam] Lallana. But we are not playing with a 10 tomorrow. I don’t think Jack is a 10. He is a deeper player but he is not playing deeper.”

Southgate said he hoped to talk to Wilshere in person about his situation. “On the back of this week with everything’s been said, it would be good for me to call him or meet him, just to clarify where I am,” he explained. “I have a lot of respect for him as a player and, when he was with the squad last year, I really liked his mentality and personality.”

Probable England team to face Germany More

Wilshere’s continued absence has opened up an opportunity for Loftus-Cheek, on loan from Chelsea to Crystal Palace – who, as Telegraph Sport revealed on Thursday, want to sign Wilshere in January. Southgate confirmed that Loftus-Cheek will start.

“He’s a different sort of player, at his best in behind the opposition midfield driving at defences,” Southgate said. “Great technical quality, dribbling ability, power. He’s a really exciting player. I was hoping to bring him in last month but he had an injury.”

Injury has also denied Drinkwater another chance. He has been in light training at Chelsea.

“I wanted to find out where he felt he was,” Southgate said. “He’s obviously only played 70 minutes for Chelsea in terms of starting and he felt he wasn’t ready yet to play at this level. If Danny didn’t feel he was ready for that, I can understand given the amount of minutes he’s had, and he didn’t play at the end of the season with Leicester, ­either.”

Dier will play alongside Loftus-Cheek in midfield, having been given the captaincy in the absence of Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Gary ­Cahill, who joined the squad but missed training as he nurses a back problem.

“Eric is an established player in the side now,” Southgate said. “He plays with maturity and intelligence. He understands the game really well. He is also a great role model.

Eric Dier will captain England More

“His approach to everything is very professional. He hardly ever misses a game and plays in an unselfish manner. I think he can be even more of a leader than he currently is and I am hoping giving him this reward and responsibility will bring even more out of him.”

As Telegraph Sport reported on Thursday, Southgate has been reading The Captain Class, the book that examines what makes a great captain. Sam Walker, its author, suggests that Dier would be the best choice to lead England. Abraham, on loan from Chelsea to Swansea City, will partner Jamie Vardy in attack. While Southgate has chosen Pickford in goal, he reiterated: “If we were starting the World Cup tomorrow Joe Hart would be our No 1”. He added he has a “pretty clear picture” of the team he wants to start with in Russia and insisted it was not a “farce” that so many players had withdrawn for these two matches.

The England Under-17s, who recently won the World Cup in India, will parade the trophy at Wembley.