England v Argentina, autumn international: live score updates

The home pack by the way only has one change to the same eight that faced Australia this time last year. That man Sam Underhill. Home debut for him and a chance to nail down that seven shirt.

Interesting to hear Eddie Jones mention this a couple of times to Sky Sports in the build-up. The first two years of his reign, save for the loss in Dublin to Ireland, has been practically perfect.

First test of that third year coming right up.

Meaning we're almost there. Looking forward to watching Anthony Watson especially today. Worth remembering the England back is still only 23 but he already has huge experience and has been sharp for Bath so far this season.

His club team-mate Semesa Rokoduguni, named on the bench, really deserves some proper minutes too on his third cap.

Scotland strike early

They're ahead against Samoa at Murrayfield. Live updates of that game here.

Eddie Jones and Japan

Highly recommend this piece from Tom Cary on Eddie Jones' relationship with Japan, who as you remember he famously led to a win over South Africa two years ago.

Dylan Hartley wants England to 'make a statement'

Mick Cleary here on England's ongoing hunger for perfection, which is yet to wane despite their record over the last two years.

Scotland v Samoa...

...is underway, in case you need a more immediate rugby fix. Our man Rob Bagchiis on the case.

Argentina's Martin Landajo on conditions

"We are going to try and have more of the ball and attack them a lot. [The rain] suits them. In Argentina and we have sun and 30 degrees! This is better for them."

The Home Nations - strong starters in November?

Not exactly. I've taken a look at how England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have fared in their autumn openers going back to 2006, and the numbers speak for themselves.

How Home Nations have performed in their first autumn Tests since 2006 More

Argentina's decline

While England are on an upward curve post-2015, Argentina have stumbled. Daniel Schofield looks at where things have gone wrong for los Pumas since they made the semi-finals.

Eddie Jones speaks

"It's all about producing greater depth in the squad. We just want to get better with each game. There are young guys coming through like [Sam] Simmonds who have really stood out for me.

"Argentina's pack will compete hard at the set-piece."

Alternate strip for England

Quick snap of the kit England will be wearing today, which is designed to 'mask player movement'.

Underhill and Curry to drive England forward

No Tom Curry today for England, with his dislocated wrist ruling him out for 12 weeks, but in the long-term Telegraph columnist Maggie Alphonsi believes the two young guns can take England's breakdown play to another level.

Don’t forget that Underhill is 21 years old and Curry is 19. It is going to be really enjoyable to watch them battle for selection over the years. When I played for England, I fought over the jersey with Heather Fisher and then Marlie Packer came along. I think that made the position very strong because we were all trying to earn the right to wear the jersey and then working even harder to keep it. Michael Hooper and David Pocock took each other to different levels and, eventually, they were both picked for Australia at seven and eight. It’s important to have that battle. Jones wants competition. All of the boys are talking about how they don’t feel safe in their shirt, which is a perfect place for England to be.

England chasing perfection

For Telegraph columnist Will Greenwood, anything less than three wins this autumn would be a serious failure for England.

There’s no point denying it. England are the second best team in the world. They have won 21 of their last 22 matches. They are at home. Ergo: they will expect to win all three games. And so they should. Call it arrogance if you like, but you ask Eddie, he won’t shy away from that.

Welcome

Good afternoon everyone, live blog duty for myself with a number of Telegraph writers at Twickenham for the first of England's three autumn Tests this month.

Quick reminder that England have won 19 out of their 20 Test matches since Eddie Jones took charge at the start of 2016, a run that includes three results against los Pumas including the two-match tour this summer.

Hardly a shock then to see that England are favourites, particularly given that they have not lost at home since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Team news is as follows...

England

England have rested Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje. Red Rose head coach Eddie Jones had indicated he would stand down some of his British and Irish Lions due to their involvement in the summer tour to New Zealand and he has chosen to omit Farrell and Itoje from the match-day 23.

Henry Slade replaces Farrell at inside centre, holding off the challenge of Alex Lozowski who is named on the bench, and it is George Kruis and Courtney Lawes who are paired in the second row.

The openside duel has been won by Sam Underhill. Fellow rookie Tom Curry was originally named among the replacements but will now miss all of England's pre-Six Nations appointments because of a dislocated wrist.

Exeter's Sam Simmonds takes Curry's place on the bench.

England XV: M Brown (Harlequins); A Watson (Bath), J Joseph (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), G Kruis (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), N Hughes (Wasps).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), H Williams (Exeter), J Launchbury (Wasps), S Simmonds (Exeter), D Care (Harlequins), A Lozowski (Saracens), S Rokoduguni (Bath).

-----

Argentina

Veteran Juan Martin Hernandez has been selected ahead of Nicolas Sanchez at fly-half as coach Daniel Hourcade opts for an experienced team.

There are four changes to the Argentina side that lost to Australia in their last Rugby Championship encounter in October, including the 35-year-old Hernandez's selection.

Santiago Garcia Botta comes into the front row in place of Lucas Noguera while Tomas Lavanini is back in the second row with Marco Kremer switching to flanker.

Ramiro Moyano returns after injury on the wing, with Matias Moroni moving inside to centre to replace Matias Orlando.

Argentina XV: S Garcia Botta, A Creevy, N Tetaz, M Alemanno, T Lavanini, P Matera, M Kremer, T Lezana, M Landajo, JM Hernandez, R Moyano, SI Gonzalez, M Moroni, E Boffelli, J Tuculet (all Jaguares).

Replacements: J Montoya, L Noguera Paz, E Pieretto, B Macome, L Senatore, G Bertranou, N Sanchez, S Cancelliere (all Jaguares).