England v Argentina preview: what time does the match start, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

England's opening match of their autumn Test series at Twickenham. Eddie Jones' men will be playing Argentina, Australia and Samoa over the coming weeks.

When is it?

Tomorrow. Saturday, November 11.

What time is kick-off?

3pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm.

What is the team news?

England

England have rested Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje. Red Rose head coach Eddie Jones had indicated he would stand down some of his British and Irish Lions due to their involvement in the summer tour to New Zealand and he has chosen to omit Farrell and Itoje from the match-day 23.

Henry Slade replaces Farrell at inside centre, holding off the challenge of Alex Lozowski who is named on the bench, and it is George Kruis and Courtney Lawes who are paired in the second row.

The openside duel has been won by Sam Underhill. Fellow rookie Tom Curry was originally named among the replacements but will now miss all of England's pre-Six Nations appointments because of a dislocated wrist.

Exeter's Sam Simmonds takes Curry's place on the bench.

England XV: M Brown (Harlequins); A Watson (Bath), J Joseph (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), G Kruis (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), N Hughes (Wasps).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), H Williams (Exeter), J Launchbury (Wasps), S Simmonds (Exeter), D Care (Harlequins), A Lozowski (Saracens), S Rokoduguni (Bath).

Argentina

Veteran Juan Martin Hernandez has been selected ahead of Nicolas Sanchez at fly-half as coach Daniel Hourcade opts for an experienced team.

There are four changes to the Argentina side that lost to Australia in their last Rugby Championship encounter in October, including the 35-year-old Hernandez's selection.